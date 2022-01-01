Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF66 or Inspiron 15 5510 – what's better?

MSI Katana GF66 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5510

59 out of 100
MSI Katana GF66
VS
46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
MSI Katana GF66
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 53.5 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF66 and Dell Inspiron 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 53.5 against 41 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (126.3 vs 144.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF66
vs
Inspiron 15 5510

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 356 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~82.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1137:1 600:1
sRGB color space 91.3% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 66.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% -
Response time 9 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Katana GF66 +17%
350 nits
Inspiron 15 5510
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 / 240 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 422 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66 +30%
1476
Inspiron 15 5510
1139
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66 +73%
6507
Inspiron 15 5510
3761
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz -
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Katana GF66 +118%
6.14 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 5510
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

