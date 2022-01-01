MSI Katana GF66 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5510
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
52
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
54
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
59
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 53.5 against 41 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (126.3 vs 144.1 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches
|356 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|49 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1137:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|91.3%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.4%
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 180 / 240 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|422 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66 +30%
1476
1139
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66 +73%
6507
3761
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1771
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9377
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|78 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1