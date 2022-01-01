You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 53.5 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce MX450 2GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 53.5 against 41 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (126.3 vs 144.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches 356 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~82.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level 49 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1137:1 600:1 sRGB color space 91.3% 100% Adobe RGB profile 66.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% - Response time 9 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Katana GF66 +17% 350 nits Inspiron 15 5510 300 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 150 / 180 / 240 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 422 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.7 GHz Cores 6 4 Threads 12 8 L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Katana GF66 +30% 1476 Inspiron 15 5510 1139 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Katana GF66 +73% 6507 Inspiron 15 5510 3761 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Katana GF66 1771 Inspiron 15 5510 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Katana GF66 9377 Inspiron 15 5510 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 60 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz - GPU boost clock 1500 MHz - FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Katana GF66 +118% 6.14 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 5510 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 78 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.