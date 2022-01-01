MSI Katana GF66 vs Dell Precision 3561 58 out of 100 VS 45 out of 100 MSI Katana GF66 Dell Precision 3561

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 53.5 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66 Can run popular games at about 829-1130% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 59% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 220 nits

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 64 against 53.5 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.4 vs 144.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.6-24 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.94 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~80.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.2 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 49 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1137:1 500:1 sRGB color space 91.3% - Adobe RGB profile 66.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% - Response time 9 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Katana GF66 +59% 350 nits Precision 3561 220 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 150 / 180 / 240 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 422 / 540 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Katana GF66 +3% 1553 Precision 3561 1507 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Katana GF66 +1% 6433 Precision 3561 6369 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Katana GF66 +2% 1494 Precision 3561 1466 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Katana GF66 9377 Precision 3561 +1% 9497

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) TGP 60 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 0.382 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 8 GPU performance Katana GF66 +1507% 6.14 TFLOPS Precision 3561 0.382 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 78 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.