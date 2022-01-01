Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF66 or Precision 3561 – what's better?

MSI Katana GF66 vs Dell Precision 3561

58 out of 100
MSI Katana GF66
VS
45 out of 100
Dell Precision 3561
MSI Katana GF66
Dell Precision 3561
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 53.5 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF66 and Dell Precision 3561 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
  • Can run popular games at about 829-1130% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 59% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 220 nits
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 64 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.4 vs 144.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF66
vs
Precision 3561

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.6-24 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.94 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~80.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1137:1 500:1
sRGB color space 91.3% -
Adobe RGB profile 66.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% -
Response time 9 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Katana GF66 +59%
350 nits
Precision 3561
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 / 240 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 422 / 540 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66 +3%
1553
Precision 3561
1507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66 +1%
6433
Precision 3561
6369
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66 +2%
1494
Precision 3561
1466
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66
9377
Precision 3561 +1%
9497

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1450 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 0.382 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 8
GPU performance
Katana GF66 +1507%
6.14 TFLOPS
Precision 3561
0.382 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

