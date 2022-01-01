MSI Katana GF66 vs Dell Precision 3571
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
65
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
59
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
52
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
54
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
NanoReview Score
58
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 59% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 220 nits
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3571
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 64 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.3 vs 144.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches
|358 x 233 x 22.67-24.05 mm
14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89-0.95 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|834 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~80.5%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|49 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1137:1
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|91.3%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.4%
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 180 / 240 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|422 / 540 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1553
Precision 3571 +9%
1700
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6433
Precision 3571 +66%
10675
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1494
Precision 3571 +17%
1745
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9377
Precision 3571 +37%
12807
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|78 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
