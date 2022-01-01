Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF66 or A7 (AMD 5000 Series) – what's better?

MSI Katana GF66 vs Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)

59 out of 100
MSI Katana GF66
VS
61 out of 100
Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
MSI Katana GF66
Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF66 and Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 53.5 against 48.9 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (144.1 vs 160.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
  • Can run popular games at about 45-61% higher FPS
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF66
vs
A7 (AMD 5000 Series)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 396 x 262 x 32.4 mm
15.59 x 10.31 x 1.28 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1038 cm2 (160.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~79.5%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49 dB 59 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1137:1 1121:1
sRGB color space 91.3% 90.9%
Adobe RGB profile 66.7% 63.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% 61.5%
Response time 9 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Katana GF66 +17%
350 nits
A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 / 240 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 422 gramm 692 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 80 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 900 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1425 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 11.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Katana GF66
6.14 TFLOPS
A7 (AMD 5000 Series) +81%
11.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78 dB 85 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) and MSI Katana GF66
2. MSI Katana GF76 and Katana GF66
3. MSI GF63 Thin and Katana GF66
4. MSI GF65 Thin and Katana GF66
5. Gigabyte G5 (2021) and MSI Katana GF66
6. Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) and A7 (AMD 5000 Series)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series) and MSI Katana GF66 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский