64 out of 100
MSI Katana GF66
VS
68 out of 100
HP Omen 15z (AMD)
MSI Katana GF66
From $1050
HP Omen 15z (AMD)
From $1270
Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF66 and HP Omen 15z (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
Advantages of the HP Omen 15z (AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 42-57% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 70.9 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (133 vs 144.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF66
vs
Omen 15z (AMD)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.37 kg (5.23 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~78.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66 +6%
1433
Omen 15z (AMD)
1353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66 +5%
6398
Omen 15z (AMD)
6096
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66 +28%
1771
Omen 15z (AMD)
1384
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66
9377
Omen 15z (AMD) +6%
9936

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Katana GF66
6.14 TFLOPS
Omen 15z (AMD) +76%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Omen 15z (AMD) and MSI Katana GF66 or ask any questions
