MSI Katana GF66 vs HP Omen 17 (2021)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
87
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
61
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
72
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 132-180% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 70 against 53.5 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|-
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|-
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|-
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|0 cm2 (0 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~Infinity%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|-191.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1397
Omen 17 (2021) +1%
1408
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4961
Omen 17 (2021) +1%
5006
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3782
Omen 17 (2021) +2%
3839
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|165 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1420 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1790 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|21.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|16 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|6144
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
