MSI Katana GF66 vs HP Omen 17 (2022)

59 out of 100
MSI Katana GF66
VS
65 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2022)
MSI Katana GF66
HP Omen 17 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF66 and HP Omen 17 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (144.1 vs 161.3 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 42-57% higher FPS
  • Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 83 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF66
vs
Omen 17 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm
15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~79.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1137:1 -
sRGB color space 91.3% -
Adobe RGB profile 66.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% -
Response time 9 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Katana GF66 +17%
350 nits
Omen 17 (2022)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 / 240 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 422 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66
1476
Omen 17 (2022) +23%
1811
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66
6507
Omen 17 (2022) +95%
12711
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66
1771
Omen 17 (2022) +4%
1849
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66
9377
Omen 17 (2022) +82%
17111

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz -
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Katana GF66
6.14 TFLOPS
Omen 17 (2022) +76%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No -
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

