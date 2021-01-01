Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF66 or Pavilion 15 – what's better?

MSI Katana GF66 vs HP Pavilion 15

63 out of 100
MSI Katana GF66
VS
45 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
MSI Katana GF66
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF66 and HP Pavilion 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 53.5 against 41 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (130.5 vs 144.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF66
vs
Pavilion 15

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 360.1 mm (14.18 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~79.7%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Max. brightness
Katana GF66
n/a
Pavilion 15
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.34 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 150 / 180 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66 +11%
1397
Pavilion 15
1256
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66 +23%
4961
Pavilion 15
4041
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66 +106%
3782
Pavilion 15
1836

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 2048 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Katana GF66 +53%
4.329 TFLOPS
Pavilion 15
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GS66 Stealth vs Katana GF66
2. MSI GE66 Raider vs Katana GF66
3. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs MSI Katana GF66
4. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs MSI Katana GF66
5. MSI GE76 Raider vs Katana GF66
6. ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs HP Pavilion 15
7. HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs Pavilion 15
8. HP Pavilion 13 (2021) vs Pavilion 15
9. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Pavilion 15

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Pavilion 15 and MSI Katana GF66 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский