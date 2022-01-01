You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 53.5 against 41 watt-hours

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (130.7 vs 144.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~79.6% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.4 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level 49 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1137:1 - sRGB color space 91.3% - Adobe RGB profile 66.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% - Response time 9 ms - Max. brightness Katana GF66 +17% 350 nits Pavilion 15 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 41 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 150 / 180 / 240 W 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 422 / 540 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 6 10 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Katana GF66 1553 Pavilion 15 (2022) +1% 1572 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Katana GF66 +5% 6433 Pavilion 15 (2022) 6103 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Katana GF66 1494 Pavilion 15 (2022) +3% 1542 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Katana GF66 +44% 9377 Pavilion 15 (2022) 6514

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 60 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance Katana GF66 +335% 6.14 TFLOPS Pavilion 15 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 78 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.