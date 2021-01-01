Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF66 or Victus 16 (2021 Intel) – what's better?

MSI Katana GF66 vs HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)

64 out of 100
MSI Katana GF66
VS
71 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
MSI Katana GF66
HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
From $849
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF66 and HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 70 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • 29% sharper screen – 182 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF66
vs
Victus 16 (2021 Intel)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 0 kg (0 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) -
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) -
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) -
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 0 cm2 (0 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~Infinity%
Side bezels 6.8 mm -178.2 mm
Colors Black White, Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 182 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Katana GF66
6.42 TFLOPS
Victus 16 (2021 Intel) +68%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

