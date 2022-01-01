You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 56-77% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 74 against 53.5 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~83.1% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 49 dB 44 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1137:1 - sRGB color space 91.3% 100% Adobe RGB profile 66.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% - Response time 9 ms - Max. brightness Katana GF66 350 nits IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 74 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 150 / 180 / 240 W 100 / 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 422 / 540 gramm 263 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 60 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1350 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1485 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Katana GF66 +102% 6.14 TFLOPS IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) 3.041 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 78 dB 77 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.