MSI Katana GF66 vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)

58 out of 100
MSI Katana GF66
VS
57 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16
MSI Katana GF66
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF66 and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 56-77% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 74 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF66
vs
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~83.1%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49 dB 44 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1137:1 -
sRGB color space 91.3% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 66.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% -
Response time 9 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 / 240 W 100 / 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 422 / 540 gramm 263 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Katana GF66 +102%
6.14 TFLOPS
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 78 dB 77 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

