MSI Katana GF66 vs Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)

64 out of 100
MSI Katana GF66
VS
67 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
MSI Katana GF66
Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
From $1099
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 53.5 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF66 and Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 60 against 53.5 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF66
vs
Legion 5 (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 363 mm (14.29 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 259.6 mm (10.22 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 23.5 mm (0.93 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 942 cm2 (146 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~71.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black White, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 150 / 180 W 230 / 300 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Katana GF66
6.42 TFLOPS
Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

