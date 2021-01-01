MSI Katana GF66 vs Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
MSI Katana GF66
From $1050
Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
From $1300
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (144.1 vs 179.2 square inches)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 80 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.98 kg (6.57 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches
|398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm
15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~71.4%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|49 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1137:1
|1030:1
|sRGB color space
|91.3%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.4%
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|23 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|170 / 230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|422 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1433
1523
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6398
6782
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1771
1850
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9377
9959
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|78 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
