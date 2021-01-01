MSI Katana GF66 vs Alpha 15
MSI Alpha 15
Review
Performance
System and application performance
87
89
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
54
53
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
65
74
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
51
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
59
52
NanoReview Score
63
62
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 65 against 53.5 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|26.9 mm (1.06 inches)
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|887 cm2 (137.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~75.7%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|160°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66 +20%
1397
1163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4961
Alpha 15 +27%
6300
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
n/a
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66 +9%
3782
3456
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1445 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|4.069 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|1408
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Nahimic 3
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
