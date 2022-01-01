Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF66 or Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition – what's better?

MSI Katana GF66 vs Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition

59 out of 100
MSI Katana GF66
VS
69 out of 100
MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition
MSI Katana GF66
MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
Battery 53.5 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF66 and Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS
  • Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF66
vs
Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.47 kg (5.45 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~72.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1137:1 -
sRGB color space 91.3% -
Adobe RGB profile 66.7% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% -
Response time 9 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 / 240 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 422 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
