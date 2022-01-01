MSI Katana GF66 vs Crosshair 17 59 out of 100 VS 70 out of 100 MSI Katana GF66 MSI Crosshair 17

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 Battery 53.5 Wh - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (144.1 vs 168.5 square inches) Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 17 Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS

Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches 398 x 273 x 27.2 mm

15.67 x 10.75 x 1.07 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~75.9% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.5 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 49 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 360 Hz PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1137:1 - sRGB color space 91.3% - Adobe RGB profile 66.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% - Response time 9 ms - Max. brightness Katana GF66 350 nits Crosshair 17 n/a

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 53.5 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 150 / 180 / 240 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 422 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz Cores 6 14 Threads 12 20 L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Katana GF66 1476 Crosshair 17 +28% 1896 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Katana GF66 6507 Crosshair 17 +103% 13190 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Katana GF66 1771 Crosshair 17 +6% 1885 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Katana GF66 9377 Crosshair 17 +87% 17567

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 60 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Katana GF66 6.14 TFLOPS Crosshair 17 +125% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 78 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

