Evaluation of MSI Katana GF66 and GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (144.1 vs 174.7 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 167-228% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF66
vs
GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 397 mm (15.63 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 284 mm (11.18 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 25.9 mm (1.02 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~73.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 150 / 180 W 230 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1725 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Katana GF66
4.329 TFLOPS
GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat +304%
17.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Nahimic 3
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

