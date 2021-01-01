Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF66 or GF75 Thin – what's better?

MSI Katana GF66 vs GF75 Thin

63 out of 100
MSI Katana GF66
VS
59 out of 100
MSI GF75 Thin
MSI Katana GF66
MSI GF75 Thin
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF66 and GF75 Thin important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
  • Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (144.1 vs 160 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI GF75 Thin
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF66
vs
GF75 Thin

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 397 mm (15.63 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 260 mm (10.24 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 22-23.1 mm (0.87-0.91 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~79.9%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 150 / 180 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66 +11%
1397
GF75 Thin
1261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66 +8%
4961
GF75 Thin
4597
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66 +70%
3782
GF75 Thin
2224

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Katana GF66
4.329 TFLOPS
GF75 Thin +13%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Nahimic 3
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

