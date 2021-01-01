MSI Katana GF66 vs GF75 Thin
MSI GF75 Thin
Review
Performance
System and application performance
87
74
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
54
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
65
61
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
59
65
NanoReview Score
63
59
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
- Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (144.1 vs 160 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI GF75 Thin
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|397 mm (15.63 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|22-23.1 mm (0.87-0.91 inches)
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66 +11%
1397
1261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66 +8%
4961
4597
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
n/a
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66 +70%
3782
2224
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Nahimic 3
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
