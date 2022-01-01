Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF66 or GP76 Leopard – what's better?

MSI Katana GF66 vs GP76 Leopard

59 out of 100
MSI Katana GF66
VS
58 out of 100
MSI GP76 Leopard
MSI Katana GF66
MSI GP76 Leopard
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF66 and GP76 Leopard important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (144.1 vs 174.7 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI GP76 Leopard
  • Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 65 against 53.5 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF66
vs
GP76 Leopard

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~73.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6000 RPM
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1137:1 -
sRGB color space 91.3% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 66.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% -
Response time 9 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Katana GF66
350 nits
GP76 Leopard
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 150 / 180 / 240 W 230 / 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 422 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66 +18%
1476
GP76 Leopard
1249
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66 +6%
6507
GP76 Leopard
6115
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66 +45%
1771
GP76 Leopard
1221
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66 +23%
9377
GP76 Leopard
7613

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Katana GF66
6.14 TFLOPS
GP76 Leopard +125%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Katana GF66 and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
2. MSI Katana GF66 and Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
3. MSI Katana GF66 and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
4. MSI Katana GF66 and GE76 Raider
5. MSI Katana GF66 and GL66 Pulse
6. MSI GP76 Leopard and Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
7. MSI GP76 Leopard and Katana GF76
8. MSI GP76 Leopard and GE76 Raider
9. MSI GP76 Leopard and Vector GP66 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI GP76 Leopard and Katana GF66 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский