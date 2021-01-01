Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF66 or GS76 Stealth – what's better?

MSI Katana GF66 vs GS76 Stealth

63 out of 100
MSI Katana GF66
VS
74 out of 100
MSI GS76 Stealth
MSI Katana GF66
MSI GS76 Stealth
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF66 and GS76 Stealth important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (144.1 vs 159 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 97-133% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF66
vs
GS76 Stealth

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 20.25 mm (0.8 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~80.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level - 55.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 744:1
sRGB color space - 94.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 66.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.7%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness
Katana GF66
n/a
GS76 Stealth
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66
1397
GS76 Stealth +16%
1615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66
4961
GS76 Stealth +89%
9392
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66
3782
GS76 Stealth +36%
5129

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 80-95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Katana GF66
4.329 TFLOPS
GS76 Stealth +177%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Loudness - 86 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Katana GF66 and Dell Alienware m15 R4
2. MSI Katana GF66 and GP66 Leopard
3. MSI Katana GF66 and Alpha 15
4. MSI Katana GF66 and Katana GF76
5. MSI Katana GF66 and GF75 Thin
6. MSI GS76 Stealth and GS66 Stealth
7. MSI GS76 Stealth and GP76 Leopard
8. MSI GS76 Stealth and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
9. MSI GS76 Stealth and Dell G7 17 7700
10. MSI GS76 Stealth and ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI GS76 Stealth and Katana GF66 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский