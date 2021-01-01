MSI Katana GF66 vs GS76 Stealth
MSI GS76 Stealth
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
87
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
54
78
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
65
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
81
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
59
66
NanoReview Score
63
74
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (144.1 vs 159 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 97-133% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|20.25 mm (0.8 inches)
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level
|-
|55.7 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|744:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|94.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|66.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|68.7%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1397
GS76 Stealth +16%
1615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4961
GS76 Stealth +89%
9392
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
603
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3782
GS76 Stealth +36%
5129
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|80-95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Loudness
|-
|86 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
