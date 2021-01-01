Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF76 or Aspire 5 (A517-52) – what's better?

MSI Katana GF76 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)

65 out of 100
MSI Katana GF76
VS
51 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
MSI Katana GF76
From $1099
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF76 and Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 5.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF76
vs
Aspire 5 (A517-52)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 398 mm (15.67 inches) 403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
Height 273 mm (10.75 inches) 263.7 mm (10.38 inches)
Thickness 25.2 mm (0.99 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~77.5%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 892:1
sRGB color space - 59%
Adobe RGB profile - 38%
Response time - 11 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 307 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 8 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 24 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 2048 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Katana GF76 +130%
4.329 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A517-52)
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 67.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

