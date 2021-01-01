Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF76 or Predator Triton 500 SE – what's better?

MSI Katana GF76 vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

68 out of 100
MSI Katana GF76
VS
74 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
MSI Katana GF76
From $1099
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
From $1749
Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF76 and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 105-143% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (145.2 vs 168.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF76
vs
Predator Triton 500 SE

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 398 mm (15.67 inches) 358.1 mm (14.1 inches)
Height 273 mm (10.75 inches) 261.6 mm (10.3 inches)
Thickness 25.2 mm (0.99 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~79.2%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 105 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Katana GF76
4.329 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 500 SE +191%
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

