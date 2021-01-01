Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF76 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

MSI Katana GF76 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

65 out of 100
MSI Katana GF76
VS
84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
MSI Katana GF76
From $1099
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF76 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 100 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (136.7 vs 168.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF76
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 273 x 25.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.99 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~86.2%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 57 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 59.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 41.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.8% -
Response time 31 ms -
Max. brightness
Katana GF76
300 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +233%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 150 / 180 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter 490 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Katana GF76 +18%
6.14 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GS66 Stealth or MSI Katana GF76
2. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) or MSI Katana GF76
3. MSI GE66 Raider or MSI Katana GF76
4. MSI GS76 Stealth or MSI Katana GF76
5. MSI GF65 Thin or MSI Katana GF76
6. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and MSI Katana GF76 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский