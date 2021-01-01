MSI Katana GF76 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
MSI Katana GF76
Review
Performance
System and application performance
97
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
61
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 90 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
- 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (133.8 vs 168.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|398 mm (15.67 inches)
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|Height
|273 mm (10.75 inches)
|243 mm (9.57 inches)
|Thickness
|25.2 mm (0.99 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.9%
|~86%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|140 / 280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +45%
1676
1153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +50%
9664
6444
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +4%
613
590
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5208
ROG Zephyrus M16 +1%
5274
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|60-75 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|5.299 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
