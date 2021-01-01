Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF76 or ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) – what's better?

MSI Katana GF76 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

65 out of 100
MSI Katana GF76
VS
68 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
MSI Katana GF76
From $1099
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF76 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 76 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (140.6 vs 168.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF76
vs
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 398 mm (15.67 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 273 mm (10.75 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 25.2 mm (0.99 inches) 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~74%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 57 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1179:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 608 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 960 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 4.608 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1920
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Katana GF76
4.329 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) +6%
4.608 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 2x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GS66 Stealth and MSI Katana GF76
2. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) and MSI Katana GF76
3. MSI GE66 Raider and MSI Katana GF76
4. MSI GS76 Stealth and MSI Katana GF76
5. MSI GF65 Thin and MSI Katana GF76
6. MSI GS66 Stealth and ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
7. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
8. MSI GE66 Raider and ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
9. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
10. MSI GF65 Thin and ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) and MSI Katana GF76 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский