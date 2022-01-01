Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF76 or TUF Dash F15 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Katana GF76 vs Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)

60 out of 100
MSI Katana GF76
VS
62 out of 100
Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
MSI Katana GF76
Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF76 and Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 76 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (137.8 vs 168.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF76
vs
TUF Dash F15 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 273 x 25.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.99 inches		 354 x 251 x 20.7 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.81 inches
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~75.5%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 57 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 59.5% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile 41.1% 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.8% -
Response time 31 ms 4 ms
Max. brightness
Katana GF76
300 nits
TUF Dash F15 (2022)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 / 240 W 100 / 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 490 gramm 477 / 599 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Katana GF76
6.14 TFLOPS
TUF Dash F15 (2022) +9%
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 83 dB 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 13.0 x 7.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

