MSI Katana GF76 vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 76 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (140.6 vs 168.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|398 x 273 x 25.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.99 inches
|360 x 252 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.92 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.9%
|~74%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|57 dB
|54 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|59.5%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|41.1%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|39.8%
|-
|Response time
|31 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|180 / 200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|490 gramm
|486 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +13%
1600
1422
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +80%
8482
4721
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +10%
1575
1428
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +137%
12921
5463
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|60-75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|83 dB
|81 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
