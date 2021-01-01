MSI Katana GF76 vs Dell Alienware m15 R6
MSI Katana GF76
From $1099
Dell Alienware m15 R6
From $1729
Review
Performance
System and application performance
96
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
54
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
65
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
64
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
- Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 86 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (150.5 vs 168.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
|Width
|398 mm (15.67 inches)
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|273 mm (10.75 inches)
|272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
|Thickness
|25.2 mm (0.99 inches)
|12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
|Area
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.9%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99%
|Response time
|-
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +21%
1676
1382
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +96%
9664
4934
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
613
n/a
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +40%
5208
3725
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|80 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|5.299 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
