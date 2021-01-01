Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF76 or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

MSI Katana GF76 vs Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

65 out of 100
MSI Katana GF76
VS
70 out of 100
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
MSI Katana GF76
From $1099
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF76 and Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Can run popular games at about 112-152% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 86 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (150.7 vs 168.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF76
vs
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs)
Width 398 mm (15.67 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 273 mm (10.75 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 25.2 mm (0.99 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~69%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 150 / 180 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 115 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1702 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Katana GF76
4.329 TFLOPS
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +203%
13.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GS66 Stealth and Katana GF76
2. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) and MSI Katana GF76
3. MSI GE66 Raider and Katana GF76
4. MSI GS76 Stealth and Katana GF76
5. MSI GF65 Thin and Katana GF76
6. Dell Alienware m15 R5 and G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
7. ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) and Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
8. Dell G5 15 5500 and G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
9. Dell G7 15 7500 and G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and MSI Katana GF76 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский