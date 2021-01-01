MSI Katana GF76 vs Dell G5 15 5500
MSI Katana GF76
From $1099
Dell G5 15 5500
From $869
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
97
78
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
67
53
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
65
61
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
66
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (143.8 vs 168.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Width
|398 mm (15.67 inches)
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|Height
|273 mm (10.75 inches)
|254 mm (10 inches)
|Thickness
|25.2 mm (0.99 inches)
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.9%
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1502:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|55.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|37.9%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|180 / 230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +34%
1676
1249
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +107%
9664
4672
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +27%
613
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +134%
5208
2229
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1