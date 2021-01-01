Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF76 or XPS 17 9700 – what's better?

MSI Katana GF76 vs Dell XPS 17 9700

MSI Katana GF76
Dell XPS 17 9700
MSI Katana GF76
Dell XPS 17 9700
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF76 and Dell XPS 17 9700 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 56-77% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~81%) battery – 97 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (144.1 vs 168.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF76
vs
XPS 17 9700

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
Width 398 mm (15.67 inches) 375 mm (14.76 inches)
Height 273 mm (10.75 inches) 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 25.2 mm (0.99 inches) 20 mm (0.79 inches)
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~90.1%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 4.4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1686:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 90.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time - 41 ms
Max. brightness
Katana GF76
n/a
XPS 17 9700
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 150 / 180 W 0 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 447 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +46%
1661
XPS 17 9700
1138
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +118%
8764
XPS 17 9700
4016
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +37%
1575
XPS 17 9700
1153
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +161%
12921
XPS 17 9700
4952

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 50 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Katana GF76 +102%
6.14 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9700
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Loudness - 82.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 8.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

