MSI Katana GF76 vs Dell XPS 17 9700
MSI Katana GF76
From $1099
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
95
61
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
67
47
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
34
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
65
91
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
98
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
66
NanoReview Score
66
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 56-77% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~81%) battery – 97 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (144.1 vs 168.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|Width
|398 mm (15.67 inches)
|375 mm (14.76 inches)
|Height
|273 mm (10.75 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|25.2 mm (0.99 inches)
|20 mm (0.79 inches)
|Area
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.9%
|~90.1%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|4.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1686:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|90.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|94%
|Response time
|-
|41 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|0 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|447 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +46%
1661
1138
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +118%
8764
4016
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +37%
1575
1153
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +161%
12921
4952
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|50 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Loudness
|-
|82.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1