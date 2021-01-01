Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF76 or XPS 17 9710 (2021) – what's better?

MSI Katana GF76 vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)

64 out of 100
MSI Katana GF76
VS
67 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
MSI Katana GF76
From $1099
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF76 and Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~81%) battery – 97 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (144 vs 168.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF76
vs
XPS 17 9710 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
Width 398 mm (15.67 inches) 374.4 mm (14.74 inches)
Height 273 mm (10.75 inches) 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 25.2 mm (0.99 inches) 19 mm (0.75 inches)
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~90.3%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 150 / 180 W 0 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 60 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Katana GF76
4.329 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9710 (2021)
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Katana GF76 and Alienware m15 R4
2. Katana GF76 and ROG Strix G15 G513
3. Katana GF76 and GP66 Leopard
4. Katana GF76 and Predator Triton 500 SE
5. Katana GF76 and Legion 5 Pro (16”)
6. XPS 17 9710 (2021) and MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. XPS 17 9710 (2021) and XPS 15 9500
8. XPS 17 9710 (2021) and MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
9. XPS 17 9710 (2021) and Gram 17 (2021)
10. XPS 17 9710 (2021) and HP 17

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) and MSI Katana GF76 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский