MSI Katana GF76 vs Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
MSI Katana GF76
From $1099
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
From $3650
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
- Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 99 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|398 mm (15.67 inches)
|396 mm (15.59 inches)
|Height
|273 mm (10.75 inches)
|270 mm (10.63 inches)
|Thickness
|25.2 mm (0.99 inches)
|21.5 mm (0.85 inches)
|Area
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.9%
|~77.2%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|59 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|255 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1479:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|99%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|86.8%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|726 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +4%
1628
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +6%
9139
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1500
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12180
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|930 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1410 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|88 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Below the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.6 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
