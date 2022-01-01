You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76 Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 53.5 against 48.9 watt-hours

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (144.3 vs 168.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 273 x 25.2 mm

15.67 x 10.75 x 0.99 inches 361 x 258 x 24.9 mm

14.21 x 10.16 x 0.98 inches Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~72.1% Side bezels 7.5 mm 7.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 57 dB 54 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1374:1 sRGB color space 59.5% 62.3% Adobe RGB profile 41.1% 43.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 39.8% 41.8% Response time 31 ms 29 ms Max. brightness Katana GF76 +20% 300 nits G5 (2021) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 48.9 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 150 / 180 W 150 W Weigh of AC adapter 490 gramm 439 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i5 11400H Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 8 6 Threads 16 12 L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Katana GF76 +11% 1600 G5 (2021) 1436 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Katana GF76 +30% 8482 G5 (2021) 6519 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Katana GF76 1575 G5 (2021) +12% 1767 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Katana GF76 +35% 12921 G5 (2021) 9550

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 60 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1635 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance Katana GF76 6.14 TFLOPS G5 (2021) +9% 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 83 dB 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Below the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.