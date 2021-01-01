MSI Katana GF76 vs Gigabyte G7 (2021)
MSI Katana GF76
Review
Performance
System and application performance
97
96
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
67
70
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
65
62
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
66
66
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
- Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 53.5 against 48.9 watt-hours
Advantages of the Gigabyte G7 (2021)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|398 mm (15.67 inches)
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|Height
|273 mm (10.75 inches)
|262 mm (10.31 inches)
|Thickness
|25.2 mm (0.99 inches)
|25.9 mm (1.02 inches)
|Area
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|1035 cm2 (160.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.9%
|~79.7%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|150 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +8%
1628
1511
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +33%
9139
6853
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +6%
613
581
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +35%
5208
3862
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Below the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
