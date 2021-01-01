Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF76 or G7 (2021) – what's better?

MSI Katana GF76 vs Gigabyte G7 (2021)

66 out of 100
MSI Katana GF76
66 out of 100
Gigabyte G7 (2021)
MSI Katana GF76
From $1099
Gigabyte G7 (2021)
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Performance
Gaming
Display
Battery Life
Connectivity
Case
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 53.5 against 48.9 watt-hours
Advantages of the Gigabyte G7 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF76
vs
Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 398 mm (15.67 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 273 mm (10.75 inches) 262 mm (10.31 inches)
Thickness 25.2 mm (0.99 inches) 25.9 mm (1.02 inches)
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 1035 cm2 (160.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~79.7%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +8%
1628
G7 (2021)
1511
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +33%
9139
G7 (2021)
6853
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +6%
613
G7 (2021)
581
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +35%
5208
G7 (2021)
GPU name
TGP 60 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Katana GF76
6.42 TFLOPS
G7 (2021) +16%
RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
