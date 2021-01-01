MSI Katana GF76 vs HP ENVY 17
MSI Katana GF76
HP ENVY 17
Review
Performance
System and application performance
95
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
67
48
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
32
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
65
66
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
64
NanoReview Score
66
52
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
|Width
|398 mm (15.67 inches)
|399 mm (15.71 inches)
|Height
|273 mm (10.75 inches)
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|Thickness
|25.2 mm (0.99 inches)
|19.3 mm (0.76 inches)
|Area
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.9%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +25%
1661
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +104%
8764
4291
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +18%
1575
1335
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +156%
12921
5043
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
