Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF76 or ENVY 17 – what's better?

MSI Katana GF76 vs HP ENVY 17

66 out of 100
MSI Katana GF76
VS
52 out of 100
HP ENVY 17
MSI Katana GF76
From $1099
HP ENVY 17
From $1219
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF76 and HP ENVY 17 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF76
vs
ENVY 17

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
Width 398 mm (15.67 inches) 399 mm (15.71 inches)
Height 273 mm (10.75 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 25.2 mm (0.99 inches) 19.3 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~79.8%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 8 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
Katana GF76
n/a
ENVY 17
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 150 / 180 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +25%
1661
ENVY 17
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +104%
8764
ENVY 17
4291
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +18%
1575
ENVY 17
1335
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +156%
12921
ENVY 17
5043

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 2048 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Katana GF76 +118%
6.14 TFLOPS
ENVY 17
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Katana GF76 vs Alienware m15 R4
2. Katana GF76 vs ROG Strix G15 G513
3. Katana GF76 vs GP66 Leopard
4. Katana GF76 vs Predator Triton 500 SE
5. Katana GF76 vs Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
6. ENVY 17 vs XPS 17 9700
7. ENVY 17 vs Spectre x360 15
8. ENVY 17 vs ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY 17 and MSI Katana GF76 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский