MSI Katana GF76 vs Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
MSI Katana GF76
From $1099
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
From $1099
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 60 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (146 vs 168.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Width
|398 mm (15.67 inches)
|363 mm (14.29 inches)
|Height
|273 mm (10.75 inches)
|259.6 mm (10.22 inches)
|Thickness
|25.2 mm (0.99 inches)
|23.5 mm (0.93 inches)
|Area
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|942 cm2 (146 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.9%
|~71.2%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|230 / 300 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +21%
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +42%
8764
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +12%
1575
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +29%
12921
10030
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
