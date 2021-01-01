Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF76 or Legion 7 (2021, AMD) – what's better?

MSI Katana GF76 vs Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)

65 out of 100
MSI Katana GF76
VS
78 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
MSI Katana GF76
From $1099
Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF76 and Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 120-164% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 80 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (144 vs 168.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF76
vs
Legion 7 (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 398 mm (15.67 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 273 mm (10.75 inches) 261 mm (10.28 inches)
Thickness 25.2 mm (0.99 inches) 20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches)
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~79.9%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space - 94%
Adobe RGB profile - 73%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.2%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 150 / 180 W 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 870 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 130 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Katana GF76
4.329 TFLOPS
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +219%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 87 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Katana GF76 or Dell Alienware m15 R4
2. MSI Katana GF76 or ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
3. MSI Katana GF76 or MSI GP66 Leopard
4. MSI Katana GF76 or Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
5. MSI Katana GF76 or Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
6. Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) or Dell Alienware m15 R4
7. Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) or Dell Alienware m15 R5
8. Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) or Dell Alienware m15 R3
9. Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) or Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
10. Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) and MSI Katana GF76 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский