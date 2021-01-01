Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF76 or Alpha 15 – what's better?

65 out of 100
MSI Katana GF76
VS
63 out of 100
MSI Alpha 15
MSI Katana GF76
From $1099
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Performance
Gaming
Display
Battery Life
Connectivity
Case
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
  • Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 65 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (137.5 vs 168.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
Katana GF76
vs
Alpha 15

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 398 mm (15.67 inches) 357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
Height 273 mm (10.75 inches) 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 25.2 mm (0.99 inches) 26.9 mm (1.06 inches)
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~75.7%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 160°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 150 / 180 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +44%
1676
Alpha 15
1163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +53%
9664
Alpha 15
6300
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +27%
613
Alpha 15
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +51%
5208
Alpha 15
3456

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1445 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 4.069 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 3 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1408
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Katana GF76 +6%
4.329 TFLOPS
Alpha 15
4.069 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Nahimic 3
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

