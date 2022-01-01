Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF76 or Crosshair 15 – what's better?

MSI Katana GF76 vs Crosshair 15

59 out of 100
MSI Katana GF76
VS
67 out of 100
MSI Crosshair 15
MSI Katana GF76
MSI Crosshair 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 53.5 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF76 and Crosshair 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS
  • Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (144.1 vs 168.5 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF76
vs
Crosshair 15

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 273 x 25.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.99 inches		 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~72.2%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 57 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 59.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 41.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.8% -
Response time 31 ms -
Max. brightness
Katana GF76
300 nits
Crosshair 15
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 490 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76
1600
Crosshair 15 +14%
1832
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76
8482
Crosshair 15 +52%
12870
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76
1575
Crosshair 15 +20%
1884
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76
12921
Crosshair 15 +36%
17542

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Katana GF76
6.14 TFLOPS
Crosshair 15 +125%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Katana GF76 or ROG Strix G15 G513
2. Katana GF76 or Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
3. Katana GF76 or GP76 Leopard
4. Katana GF76 or Katana GF66
5. Katana GF76 or Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
6. Crosshair 15 or Pulse GL66 (2022)
7. Crosshair 15 or Vector GP66 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI Crosshair 15 and Katana GF76 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский