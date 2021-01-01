Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF76 or GL66 Pulse – what's better?

MSI Katana GF76 vs GL66 Pulse

64 out of 100
MSI Katana GF76
VS
58 out of 100
MSI GL66 Pulse
MSI Katana GF76
From $1099
MSI GL66 Pulse
From $949
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF76 and GL66 Pulse important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the MSI GL66 Pulse
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (144.1 vs 168.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF76
vs
GL66 Pulse

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
Width 398 mm (15.67 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 273 mm (10.75 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 25.2 mm (0.99 inches) 23.95 mm (0.94 inches)
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~72.2%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 150 / 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +16%
1676
GL66 Pulse
1440
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +86%
9664
GL66 Pulse
5185
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +34%
5208
GL66 Pulse
3877

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 60 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Katana GF76
4.329 TFLOPS
GL66 Pulse
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GS66 Stealth and Katana GF76
2. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) and MSI Katana GF76
3. MSI GE66 Raider and Katana GF76
4. MSI GS76 Stealth and Katana GF76
5. MSI GF65 Thin and Katana GF76
6. Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) and MSI GL66 Pulse
7. MSI GE66 Raider and GL66 Pulse
8. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) and MSI GL66 Pulse
9. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) and MSI GL66 Pulse
10. MSI Katana GF66 and GL66 Pulse

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI GL66 Pulse and Katana GF76 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский