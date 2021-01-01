Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF76 or GS76 Stealth – what's better?

Katana GF76 or GS76 Stealth – what's better?

Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF76 and GS76 Stealth important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 97-133% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Laptop:
Katana GF76
vs
GS76 Stealth

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
Width 398 mm (15.67 inches) 396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
Height 273 mm (10.75 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 25.2 mm (0.99 inches) 20.25 mm (0.8 inches)
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~80.4%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level - 55.7 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 744:1
sRGB color space - 94.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 66.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.7%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness
Katana GF76
n/a
GS76 Stealth
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +4%
1676
GS76 Stealth
1615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +3%
9664
GS76 Stealth
9392
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +2%
5208
GS76 Stealth
5129

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 80-95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Katana GF76
4.329 TFLOPS
GS76 Stealth +177%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Loudness - 86 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

