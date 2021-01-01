MSI Katana GF76 vs GS76 Stealth
MSI Katana GF76
From $1099
MSI GS76 Stealth
From $1999
Review
Performance
System and application performance
97
97
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
61
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
96
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
66
NanoReview Score
75
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 97-133% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|Width
|398 mm (15.67 inches)
|396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
|Height
|273 mm (10.75 inches)
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|Thickness
|25.2 mm (0.99 inches)
|20.25 mm (0.8 inches)
|Area
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.9%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level
|-
|55.7 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|744:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|94.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|66.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|68.7%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +4%
1676
1615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +3%
9664
9392
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +2%
613
603
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +2%
5208
5129
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|80-95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Loudness
|-
|86 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
