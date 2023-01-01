Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 39.3 Wh 53.8 Wh 50 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Modern 14 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs) Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits

Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (110.5 vs 133.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58)
Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 50 against 39.3 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 50 against 39.3 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 319.9 x 223 x 19.35 mm

12.59 x 8.78 x 0.76 inches 362.9 x 237.5 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.35 x 0.7 inches Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7% ~77.9% Side bezels 5 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Rose gold Gray Material Plastic Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Aspire 5 (A515-58) 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 Modern 14 14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2 ~ 24% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1270:1 - sRGB color space 51% - Response time 17 ms - Max. brightness Modern 14 +40% 350 nits Aspire 5 (A515-58) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 39.3 Wh 53.8 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter - 264 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Modern 14 1.41 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-58) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 10.0 x 5.7 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.