Home > Laptop comparison > Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) or Aspire 5 (A517-52) – what's better?

MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)

52 out of 100
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
VS
50 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
From $450
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
From $850
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 50.2 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) and Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1300 grams less (around 2.87 lbs)
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (108.8 vs 164.9 square inches)
  • 24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 50.2 against 39 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
vs
Aspire 5 (A517-52)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
Height 220.2 mm (8.67 inches) 263.7 mm (10.38 inches)
Thickness 16.9-18.1 mm (0.67-0.71 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~77.5%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 892:1
sRGB color space - 59%
Adobe RGB profile - 38%
Response time - 11 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 307 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 448 640
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
1.108 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A517-52) +70%
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 67.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
3. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
4. ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 vs MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
5. Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) vs MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
6. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
7. Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
8. HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
9. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) and MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский