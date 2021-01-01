Home > Laptop comparison > Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) or Predator Triton 300 SE – what's better?

MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

57 out of 100
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
From $450
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
From $1400
Battery 0 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 6% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 330 nits
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 188-256% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 323 mm (12.72 inches)
Height 220.2 mm (8.67 inches) 228 mm (8.98 inches)
Thickness 16.9-18.1 mm (0.67-0.71 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~73.3%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 62.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 77%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 0 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 448 1536
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
1.108 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 300 SE +341%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

