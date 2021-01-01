Home > Laptop comparison > Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) or Swift 3x (SF314-510G) – what's better?

MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) vs Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)

52 out of 100
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
From $450
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
From $900
Battery 59 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) and Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
  • Can run popular games at about 71-97% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 59 against 39 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
vs
Swift 3x (SF314-510G)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 322.8 mm (12.71 inches)
Height 220.2 mm (8.67 inches) 212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 16.9-18.1 mm (0.67-0.71 inches) 17.95 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~78.9%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1020:1
sRGB color space - 96%
Response time - 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR4
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps
Shading units 448 768
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
1.108 TFLOPS
Swift 3x (SF314-510G) +129%
2.534 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

