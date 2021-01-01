Home > Laptop comparison > Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

52 out of 100
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
VS
83 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
From $450
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 203-277% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 70 against 39 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 186% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 350 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 220.2 x 16.9-18.1 mm
12.56 x 8.67 x 0.67-0.71 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~84.6%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 448 2048
DirectX support 12.1 -
GPU performance
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
1.108 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +369%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) or XPS 13 9305
2. Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) or XPS 13 9310
3. Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) or VivoBook S14 M433
4. Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) or ZenBook 14 UX435
5. Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) or VivoBook S14 S435
6. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or XPS 13 9305
8. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
9. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Surface Laptop Studio
10. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or MacBook Pro 13 (2019)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский