Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 320 nits Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 188-256% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 76 against 39 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 319 x 220.2 x 16.9-18.1 mm

12.56 x 8.67 x 0.67-0.71 inches 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~75.8% Side bezels 4.6 mm 7.1 mm Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 845:1 sRGB color space - 92.4% Adobe RGB profile - 67.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.1% Response time - 31 ms Max. brightness Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) +9% 350 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 320 nits

Battery Capacity 39 Wh 52 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 545 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 10-45 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 448 1536 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) 1.108 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +341% 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 77.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.