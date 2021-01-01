Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 39 Wh 52 Wh 90 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (108.8 vs 133.8 square inches)

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 Can run popular games at about 541-737% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~131%) battery – 90 against 39 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

20% sharper screen – 188 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 319 x 220.2 x 16.9-18.1 mm

12.56 x 8.67 x 0.67-0.71 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~77.8% Side bezels 4.6 mm 4.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 51 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 157 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 99% Adobe RGB profile - 86.1% DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.2% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) +17% 350 nits ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 300 nits

Battery Capacity 39 Wh 52 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 200 W Weigh of AC adapter - 490 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 10-45 W 80-95 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1215 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1567 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 448 3840 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) 1.108 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +983% 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC289 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 78 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 8.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.