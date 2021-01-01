Home > Laptop comparison > Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) or VivoBook S14 S433 – what's better?

MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) vs ASUS VivoBook S14 S433

52 out of 100
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
VS
53 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
From $450
ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
From $900
Battery 50 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) and ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 50 against 39 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
vs
VivoBook S14 S433

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 220.2 mm (8.67 inches) 213 mm (8.39 inches)
Thickness 16.9-18.1 mm (0.67-0.71 inches) 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~78.3%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) +40%
350 nits
VivoBook S14 S433
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 448 640
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
1.108 TFLOPS
VivoBook S14 S433 +70%
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

